New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid Harry Kane facing immense scrutiny, former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann highlighted the importance of the English striker to Bayern Munich, who currently sit in pole position of reclaiming the Bundesliga title and hanging barely in their quest of UEFA Champions League title.

Kane faced backlash from a section of fans after missing three golden opportunities against Inter Milan in the first leg of the UCL quarter-final clash as they antagonisingly fell to a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday evening on their home turf.

The 31-year-old has netted a staggering 23 Bundesliga goals this season, the highest in the league, keeping Bayern Munich six points clear at the top. In the UCL, he has struck 10 in the Champions League, but there is still demand for more.

The experienced English forward was recruited to maintain Bayern's dominance in the domestic tournaments and acquired for USD126 million by Bayern to reclaim its European honour.

Despite Kane's recent display, Klinsmann highlighted his importance to the Bayern Munich side and said, as quoted from Sky Sports, "He is extremely important to the Bayern side. And he has done a fantastic job from day one on. When he came, obviously [Robert] Lewandowski had gone to Barcelona. Bayern had spent a season without a natural striker, and there was a void left to fill. Bayern Munich has a huge tradition of number nines. The biggest number nine who ever played for Bayern Munich is obviously Gerd Muller."

"He (Muller) is not with us anymore. But there is always a very special eye on the number nine at Bayern Munich. To fill that spot, it is also an honour, you know. It is really something very, very special. I could live it for two years at a certain time [between 1995 and 1997]. And so he knows that he is followed closely by everyone, that he is getting support from everyone," he added.

Kane's prolific performances for Bayern stem from the support he receives from the wingers and midfielders. With Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala around him, Kane's recipe for goals has been successful. Last season, he slotted in 44 goals, and this time around, he has converted 34 in all competitions.

"It seems like it clicks well with the players around him. He plays in a system where he is getting fed by the attacking midfielders. He is not playing a double number nine, two strikers like Inter Milan, for example, with Lautaro [Martinez] and Marcus Thuram," he said.

"But he is used to exactly that style of play from Spurs over so many years, so he just changed the environment. When he went from London to Munich, he would play the same kind of football. And that is it. I mean, I just love to watch him," he added. (ANI)

