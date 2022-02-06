Liverpool [UK], February 6 (ANI): Luis Diaz debuted while Harvey Elliott marked his return from injury with a goal as Liverpool beat Cardiff City 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

New signing Diaz and Elliott, back in the squad for the first time since September, came off the bench together shortly after Diogo Jota had headed in the opener early in the second half of Sunday's tie at Anfield.

And they both made their mark on the match, with Diaz teeing up Takumi Minamino to double the Reds' lead and Elliott then firing in a third.

Rubin Colwill later grabbed a consolation for Cardiff. Thiago Alcantara also returned as a substitute on a satisfying afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's side, who will host Norwich City in round five.

Liverpool will now host Norwich City at Anfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Fifth-round ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing Monday, February 28. (ANI)

