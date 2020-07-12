Liverpool [UK], July 12 (ANI): Liverpool's Fabinho has asserted that they will do their best to finish the season on a high as he aims to win all the remaining games of their campaign.

"Always when we go out onto the pitch, we go to win. We don't look at the opponent, we just go to try to do our best with intensity and technical play. So we go into these three final games to win," the club's official website quoted Fabinho as saying.

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League.

Fabinho admitted that it is "hard to play" against a team like Burnley.

"It's hard to play against a team like Burnley because they have very good things like [being] very strong on set-pieces and we know we had to have very good concentration. It's like this but you have to find the spaces to try always but today was not our best day maybe," he said.

Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title and have 93 points, 21 points ahead of the second-placed club, Manchester City. The Jurgen Klopp-led will now take on Arsenal on July 16. (ANI)

