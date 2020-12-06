Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri and local favourite Karandeep Kochhar will continue their play-off duel on Monday after the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament was pushed to an extra day due to fading light here on Sunday.

The Rs 1.5 crore event, Presented by TAKE Sports, yet again produced a play-off like the two previous editions at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The third extra hole of the play-off between Lahiri (70-68-70-69) and Kochhar (76-66-67-68) resumes on Monday, a first in PGTI history.

Lahiri and Kochhar ended the regulation 72 holes with matching totals of 11-under-277. Kochhar, who began the week with a disappointing 76, made a grand comeback with his determined last round of 68 while Lahiri stayed on the course with a resilient 69.

At the end of regulation play, Kochhar incurred a one-stroke penalty for accidentally causing the ball to move on the 17th hole. The Chandigarh lad thus joined seven-time international winner Lahiri in a playoff to decide the winner.

Kochhar, the winner of PGTI's last event at the same venue last month, was on the button with his short game as he collected birdies with 10 to 20 feet conversions on the fourth, eighth and 11th.

Kochhar also chipped-in for birdie on the 15th and landed his bunker shots within six and four feet for birdies on the second and 16th. On the 17th, his ball landed in the right rough before he accidentally caused it to move thus resulting in a double-bogey there.

Lahiri, on the other hand, was not having it easy on the front-nine as he dropped two bogeys in exchange for a birdie. But Lahiri's round was back on track with tap-in birdies on the 13th and 16th and a 15-feet birdie conversion on the 15th.

The two-time winner on the European Tour then picked up another birdie on the 17th, thanks to a good drive.

Lahiri, who started the day in tied third, two off the lead, then sank a tricky 12-footer to birdie the first playoff hole even as Kochhar fired a magnificent approach for a tap-in birdie there.

Kochhar, who began the day in sixth place and three off the lead, found the bunker with his drive on the second playoff hole but got himself out of trouble with a fabulous third shot that left him a one-footer for par.

Lahiri missed his six-footer for birdie on this occasion.

With both players in a deadlock and light fading, it was decided to extend the match to Monday.

Gurugram's Manu Gandas produced the day's best score of 66 to take joint third place with Patna's Aman Raj (70) at 10-under-278.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma, the leader in the second and third rounds, ended the week in tied fifth at eight-under-280 after his last round of 74. Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (72) also claimed the tied fifth spot.

Among the prominent names, SSP Chawrasia (69) and PGTI Order of Merit leader Udayan Mane (74) were both tied 13th at four-under-284, Jyoti Randhawa (71) was tied 29th at two-over-290 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) was tied 33rd at three-over-291.

