Sports News | FAI Announces Indian Squad for Asian Fencing Championships 2026

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Fencing Association of India (FAI) has officially announced the senior national squad set to represent the country at the upcoming 26th Senior Asian Fencing Championships 2026 in Delhi, following competitive national trials, according to a press release.

Taking place at Bharat Mandapam from June 19 to June 24, the tournament represents a definitive turning point for Indian sports, acting as the foundation to define India's competitive trajectory for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Cheers for Morocco As Actress Attends Her '1st Game' (See Post).

More than 30 countries and over 400 elite athletes will be participating during the high-octane competition period. The elite Indian contingent consists of 24 players, evenly split with 12 female and 12 male athletes, led by trailblazer CA Bhavani Devi, India's first and only fencing Olympian.

Satej D. Patil, President of the Fencing Association of India, expressed confidence in India's ability to successfully host a world-class fencing tournament in New Delhi and backed the Indian team to deliver strong performances and earn qualification spots for the Asian Games.

Also Read | Curacao Earns Guinness World Record for Becoming Smallest Country to Play in FIFA World Cup.

"We are absolutely thrilled and fully confident in our capability to host an exceptional, world-class tournament here in New Delhi. I have complete faith in the preparation and talent of our Indian team to perform exceptionally well on this grand stage and secure qualification spots for the Asian Games. It is our distinct privilege to welcome the very best fencers from across the globe to India, and we look forward to witnessing an extraordinary display of sportsmanship," he said.

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is a monumental milestone for Indian fencing," said star fencer Bhavani Devi.

The stakes in New Delhi could not be higher, with this landmark championship serving as a direct qualifier for the highly anticipated Asian Games 2026. The FAI Selection Committee noted that testing athletes against absolute legends on home pistes is exactly the high-calibre catalyst the national program needs. They emphasized that this tournament serves as the crucial strategic baseline that will define Indian fencing's pathway, preparation, and competitive mindset on the long road to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

India squad for Asian Fencing Championships

• Women's Foil Team: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (20), Naorem Mina Devi (24), and Sonia Devi Waikhom (21).

• Women's Épee Team: Tanishka Khatri (23), Prachi Lohan (20), and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (24).

Women's Sabre Team: C.A. Bhavani Devi (32), Shreya Gupta (21), Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla (19), and Shruthi Joshi (22).

• Men's Foil Team: Sachin Haryana (20), Sanasam Hemash Singh (20), Aditya Haryana (20), and Tejas Manoj Patil (19).

• Men's Épee Team: Shrejin Rajendran Shanthim (23), Joseph Bennet (24), Shaurya Ashwini (19), and Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy (24).

• Men's Sabre Team: Karan Singh (27), Gisho Nidhi Kumaresh Padma (33), Vishal Thapar (32), and Lakshay Badser (20). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)