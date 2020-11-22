Lahore [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand as the player is suffering from fever, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Sunday.

"Batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand. Fakhar is suffering from fever and has not recovered in time for the Pakistan squad's departure for the tour," PCB said in a statement.

Also Read | Fans Demand Lionel Messi To Leave Barcelona After Catalan Giants’ Defeat Against Atletico Madrid by 1-0 in La Liga 2020-21.

PCB said that the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a "top priority". The statement read that Fakhar was isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected, adding that the PCB medical panel is in touch with the player.

"Fakhar's covid test report was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever. As soon as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel. We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party," Team Doctor Sohail Saleem said in a statement.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2020-21: Virat Kohli Absolutely Not What You See on Cricket Field, Says Australian Spinner Adam Zampa.

The Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens squad will depart for New Zealand from Lahore in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Pakistan will play three T20Is against New Zealand on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)