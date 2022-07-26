Birmingham, Jul 26 (PTI) A fire alarm went off at Birmingham's largest train station, causing a lot of panic on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Commonwealth Games before it turned out be a false one.

The passengers on a train from London to Birmingham experienced some anxious moments as the coach suddenly stopped before entering the platform of Birmingham New Street Station.

The train staff announced that fire alarm went off at the train station, which handled 45.6 million passengers between April 2019 and March 2020 and is one of the busiest stations in the country.

It also forced an evacuation of the entire station and also led to train disruptions lasting more than 45 minutes.

A sense of calm was restored when it was announced that it was a false alarm, leaving the stranded passengers with a smirking smile.

The XXII Commonwealth Games is all set to get underway in Birmingham on Friday. PTI

