New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Several Indian athletes and their families are filled with pride as they prepare to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award, celebrating their hard work and achievements in their respective sports.

Indian Hockey player Sukhjeet Singh's family is overjoyed by his recognition with the Arjuna Award. His father, Ajeet Singh, expressed his emotions saying, "I am feeling very good... It is a very happy moment for us. He has made us proud."

Also Read | Why are Australian Players Having Pink Numbers and Logos on Their Jerseys in IND vs AUS 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Reason.

His mother, Kuldeep Kaur, shared her happiness with a sense of fulfillment, saying, "I am very happy that Sukhjeet has been awarded the Arjuna Award. We are celebrating... I am happy that he made the nation proud, and I hope he keeps winning awards like this."

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete will be awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Also Read | Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing India vs Australia 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Reason.

Indian Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who will also be awarded the Arjuna Award, has brought pride to her family. Her brother spoke with great pride, stating, "...Feeling very proud, 10-12 years of hard work has come to fruition..."

These athletes' hard work and dedication have not only made their families proud but have also brought honour to the nation. Their achievements continue to inspire others, and the recognition of the Arjuna Award marks another milestone in their successful journeys.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was also awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Thursday announced the National Sports Awards 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)