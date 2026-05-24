Sports News | 'Fastest Man in India

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Indian Navy heaped praise on athlete Gurindervir Singh at his achievement of clinching a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi on Saturday, calling the sprinter "the fastest man in India."

Gurindervir, a Petty Officer of the Indian Navy, became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds.

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In an X post on Sunday, the Indian Navy congratulated Gurindervir for setting the national record of 10.09 seconds in the 100m sprint at the 29th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Ranchi.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2058462535875985477

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Calling him "the fastest man in India," the Navy also noted that Gurindervir's performance secured qualification for the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, praising his speed and dedication.

"THE FASTEST MAN IN INDIA WEARS WHITES. Gurindervir Singh, Petty Officer of the #IndianNavy scripts history by setting a NEW NATIONAL RECORD in the 100m sprint with a sensational timing of 10.09 seconds at the ongoing 29th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships at Ranchi. With this remarkable performance, he has also qualified for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 2026. Indian Navy salutes the spirit, speed and dedication of our champion sprinter. Fair winds. Fast feet," the Indian Navy said.

Gurindervir, 25, shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur.

Notably, Gurindervir himself had briefly held the record after running 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh eclipsed it minutes later with a 10.15-second effort.

On Saturday, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where they will represent India in the men's 100m.

Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, on the other hand, became the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, also claiming a victory at the Federation Cup with a sensational national record time of 44.98 seconds.

On a historic day for Indian sprinting, Vishal's landmark run came shortly after Singh clocked a stunning 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m, capping off a memorable evening for Indian athletics in Ranchi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)