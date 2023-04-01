Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI): A sizzling afternoon at the SSN ground in Chennai, saw a dominant FC Bengaluru United triumph against Chennayin B, 5-0, in their fourth Group C clash of the 2nd Division I League qualifiers. Irfan Yadwad (10', 22', 84') impressed again, leading the offence with a clinical hat-trick, while Shajan Franklin (61', 82') secured a brace to establish an unassailable lead and a crucial three points for FCBU.

With 7 points in four games, FC Bengaluru United move into second place on the points table, tied with Bengaluru FC and trailing leaders Golden Threads FC by a mere one point.

The men in red found their momentum early in the first half, asserting their intent from the beginning of the encounter. Ten minutes into the game, a defensive blunder from Chennayin B allowed Irfan Yadwad to win the ball in a dangerous position and open the books with a sharp finish. An abundance of opportunities were created by FCBU and they failed to convert on three promising occasions, the best of which fell to Shajan in the 17th minute. Yadwad poached another goal soon after, following yet another defensive slip-up by the Chennayin unit in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 before halftime.

In the second half, FCBU continued their pursuit of goals, and they were rewarded in the 61st minute when Vinil Poojary's cross was met by a lethal header from Shajan Franklin that bustled into the back of the net, redeeming himself and giving his team a three-goal advantage. Shajan completed his brace in the 82nd minute of the game; he converted from a scoring position in the box after a crucial assist from Selwyn. FCBU continued to provide top-quality service into the box throughout the game and this culminated with Nikhil Mali's assist in the 84th minute that was headed in by Irfan Yadwad to complete a well-deserving hat trick.

In a group where goal difference could be critical, the massive victory augurs well for the two-time Karnataka Super Division Champions. FC Bengaluru United are back home for their next encounter where they will take on Golden Threads FC for the second time in the season, on Sunday, April 9th at the Bangalore Football Stadium. (ANI)

