Margao (Goa) [India], April 23 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa have announced the departure of head coach Carlos Pena, the club made the announcement through their social media handles on Sunday.

Pena returned to the Club as Head Coach earlier this season after a storied time as a player. In his only season as the Head Coach, he saw his side miss the playoffs as they finished seventh in the Hero ISL 2022-23 season. The Gaurs then went on to finish second in Group C of the 2023 Hero Super Cup.

Also Read | Archery World Cup 2023: India Ends Campaign With Four Medals after Men’s Recurve Team Bags Silver.

Speaking on the departure, FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, "On behalf of everyone at FC Goa, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Carlos Pena and his coaching staff, Gorka Azkorra, Joel Dones and Eduard Carrera for the integrity and sincerity with which they went about doing their job," as quoted by ISL.

"Unfortunately, the results didn't accompany the hard work put in behind the scenes but that does not take away from the time and effort they have dedicated towards the development and growth of the team. Their contribution to the club will always be cherished and remembered with fond memories, and we wish them all the best for their future endeavours," Puskur added.

Also Read | Highest Total of IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube Smash Half-Centuries As CSK Post 235/4 Against KKR.

FC Goa failed to achieve success in the Super Cup as they finished their season with a 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan, thanks to Fares Arnaout's first goal in club colours.

In a match that produced very little in terms of goalmouth action, the Syrian international pounced on an error by the Mariner's keeper Vishal Kaith - heading from close distance following a corner after Kaith had fumbled on the gather.

Both sides huffed and puffed in the first half, but couldn't create any clear-cut chances as both sides looked content to keep long spells of possession.

The game opened up only late on with Arnaout's goal followed up by a shot on goal by Manvir Singh. Arshdeep, though, was up to the mark to keep his second clean sheet intact.

Noah Sadaoui and Makan Chothe carved an opportunity in the final moments of the game but failed to capitalise on it.Gaurs finish off RFDL Goa leg in style

FC Goa ended the Goa leg of the Reliance Foundation Development League in style as a Saish Gaonkar hat-trick powered the young Gaurs to a 5-1 win over Velsao. Lemba Singh and Robinson Singh were also on the mark for the Gaurs to round off the win.

The victory - their sixth in eight games - sees the Gaurs finish unbeaten and on top of the Goa leg with 20 points from their 8 games. Velsao, who also sealed their qualification with a draw, finished 2nd with 17 points to their name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)