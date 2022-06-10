Panaji (Goa) [India], June 10 (ANI): FC Goa on Friday announced that midfielder Princeton Rebello signed a two-year contract extension with the club ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

During his early years in football, the Betalbatim-born playmaker was a sensation in Goa's youth leagues, winning numerous awards.

Rebello is one of the many Indians who has experienced the grassroots of international football during his brief stay in England. In 2014, the 22-year-old joined Queens Park Rangers' U-15 side and stayed for six months. Rebello joined the AIFF's Elite Academy in Goa before returning to the United Kingdom.

The local boy of Goa following a successful domestic season was recruited into FC Goa's developmental squad in 2017.

The next season, they loaned him to the Indian Arrows. Rebello was called up by then-FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera to train with the first squad and was also given eight appearances in the 2019-20 season.

In the 2020-21 season, he was one of Juan Ferrando's most trusted assets, making 17 appearances for the Goan side. Princeton also played a significant role in FC Goa's AFC Champions League run. As a result, he became one of the few Indians to experience top-tier Asian club football.

Till now he had an impressive stint with the Gaurs with a total of 42 appearances, making a staggering 1160 passes and 18 interceptions during this time to his name.

"This is a huge moment of pride for me and my family. I joined FC Goa five years ago with the goal of getting better each day and eventually playing in the first team one day. That has been my reality for two seasons now but I'm aware that I've got lots left to do," said Rebello in a statement.

"I'm really looking forward to the coming seasons and working towards making an impact in the side. I hope to stay for a long time to come and achieve lots of success with the Club," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, FC Goa had announced the extension of Seriton Fernandes's contract. (ANI)

