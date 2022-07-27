Panaji, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Wednesday announced that they have completed the signing of defender Marc Valiente.

Having penned a one-year deal with the Gaurs, the Spaniard will represent them till the summer of 2023.

"Carlos (Pena) was the biggest influence in my decision. I think we have to be ambitious and our aim is to be at the top. And I believe we have the squad to be so. I have followed the FC Goa style of football and I absolutely love it,” Valiente was quoted as saying in a media release.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football, termed Valiente as a high quality player and ideal fit for FC Goa's style of football.

Having clocked close to 5000 minutes in LaLiga, Valiente is an experienced defender who has performed well in the Spanish top-flight. He was a part of the Real Valladolid side that famously beat Barcelona and drew against Real Madrid in the 2013-14 season, and has played 438 matches overall in his 16-year-old senior club career.

The 35-year-old is also a former Spain junior international, having won the UEFA U19 EURO in 2006 for his country.

