Sports News | Federation Cup Day 4: Shivam Lohakare Shines in Javelin, Animesh Kujur Misses 200m CWG Mark Narrowly

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): The final day of the National Senior Athletics Federation Cup 2026 produced a mix of impressive performances and near misses, with Shivam Lohakare headlining the action in the men's javelin throw while several athletes booked their places for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

At the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, Lohakare clinched the men's javelin throw title with a personal best effort of 81.71m, narrowly missing the Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 82.61m, according to Olympics.com.

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The 24-year-old opened with 74.31m before breaching the 80m mark with an 80.97m second attempt. He followed it up with throws of 79.21m, 80.38m and 80.01m before producing his best effort in the final round. Lohakare was the only athlete in the competition to record four throws beyond 80m.

Yashvir Singh finished second with 80.80m, while Rohit Yadav secured third place with 80.40m.

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Asian Championships silver medallist Sachin Yadav endured a disappointing outing, finishing fifth with 79.07m despite entering the competition as one of the favourites after his 86.27m throw at last year's World Championships.

India's national record in the event remains with Neeraj Chopra, who threw 90.23m.

In the men's shot put, Samardeep Singh Gill emerged victorious with a throw of 20.46m and comfortably breached the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 20.36m.

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor settled for second place with 20.07m, while Karanveer Singh finished third with 19.38m.

Sprint sensation Animesh Kujur came agonisingly close to qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in the men's 200m. Kujur clocked 20.64 seconds to win the race, missing the qualification standard by just 0.03 seconds.

Jishnu Prasad PK came second in 20.98 seconds, while Abhay Singh finished third with 21.01 seconds.

Kujur, however, had already achieved the qualification standard in the men's 100m earlier in the competition after clocking a personal best 10.15 seconds.

National record holder Praveen Chithravel delivered one of the standout performances of the day by winning the men's triple jump with a leap of 17.08m, surpassing the qualification mark of 16.89m.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker finished second with 16.63m, while Gailey Venister secured third with 16.37m.

The men's 400m hurdles saw a thrilling finish as Yashas P clocked 49.00 seconds to edge out Santhosh Kumar T, who finished just 0.06 seconds behind at 49.06 seconds. Both athletes breached the Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 50.27 seconds. Subhas Das completed the podium with a timing of 50.51 seconds.

In the women's events, Seema won the 5000m race in 16:04.83, while Pooja clinched the women's 800m title after clocking 2:02.42.

Khyati Mathur took top honours in the women's high jump with a clearance of 1.82m, while Vithya Ramraj won the women's 400m hurdles in 56.61 seconds.

The Federation Cup served as the lone athletics selection trial for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

Federation Cup athletics 2026: Day 4 winners

Women's 5000m: (CWG qualification - 14:56.60s): 1. Seema (16:04.83s); 2. Ravina Gayakwad (16:46.21s); 3. Sonam Parmar (16:48.11s)

Men's 5000m: (CWG qualification - 13:19.64s): 1. Shivaji Parashuram Madappagaudra (14:14.43s); 2. Vinod Singh (14:15.50s); 3. Deepak Bhatt (14:17.18s)

Women's high jump: (CWG qualification - 1.92m): 1. Khyati Mathur (1.82m); 2. Manshi (1.80m); 3. Abhinaya S Shetty (1.73m)

Men's triple jump: (CWG qualification - 16.89m): 1. Praveen Chithravel (17.08m); 2. Abdulla Aboobacker (16.63m); 3. Gailey Venister (16.37m)

Men's shot put: (CWG qualification - 20.36m): 1. Samardeep Singh Gill (20.46m); 2. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (20.07m); 3. Karanveer Singh (19.38m)

Men's javelin throw: (CWG qualification - 82.61m): 1. Shivam Lohakare (81.71m); 2. Yashvir Singh (80.80m); 3. Rohit Yadav (80.40m)

Women's 400m hurdles: (CWG qualification - 54.67s): 1. Vithya Ramraj (56.61s); 2. Sinchal Kaveramma (57.77s); 3. Shravani Sachin Sangl (59.73s)

Men's 400m hurdles: (CWG qualification - 50.27s): 1. Yashas P (49.00s); 2. Santhosh Kumar T (49.06s); 3. Subhas Das (50.51s)

Women's 200m: (CWG qualification - 54.67s): 1. Vithya Ramraj (56.61s); 2. Sinchal Kaveramma (57.77s); 3. Shravani Sachin Sangl (59.73s)

Men's 200m: (CWG qualification - 20.61s): 1. Animesh Kujur (20.64s); 2. Jishnu Prasad PK (20.98m); 3. Abhay Singh (21.01m)

Women's heptathlon: (CWG qualification - 6095 points): 1. Anamika KA 5685 points; 2. Pooja 5632 points; 3. Khushi 5435 points

Women's 800m: (CWG qualification - 1:57.88s): 1. Pooja (2:02.42s); 2. Huidrom Bhumeshwor (2:05.56s); 3. Thota Sankeertana (2:05.74s)

Men's 800m: (CWG qualification - 1:45.00s): 1. Krishan Kumar (1:47.68s); 2. Prathames Amarish (1:47.97s); 3. Satyajeet Suresh Puja (1:48.40s). (ANI)

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