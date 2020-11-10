Madrid [Spain], November 9 (ANI): Real Madrid on Monday confirmed that Federico Valverde has suffered a fracture in his right leg.

The player sustained the injury during the team's La Liga clash against Valencia here on Monday. Also, the Spanish side did not offer a specific timeframe for his recovery.

"Following tests carried out on our player, Federico Valverde, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a fracture in the posterior tibial bone in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.

Valverde played for 76 minutes after which he was replaced by Toni Kroos. Real Madrid suffered a 4-1 defeat in the match. (ANI)

