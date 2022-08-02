London [UK], August 2 (ANI): Fernando Alonso will join Aston Martin in 2023 on a multi-year contract as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team announced that Alonso will be joining the team in 2023. The 41-year-old certainly does have a lot of experience under him and the hunger to win more titles.

Alonso, a two-time world champion who currently drives for Alpine will be filling up the place of Vettel who announced his retirement last week through a video posted by him on Instagram.

Aston Martin is looking to build a team that can win titles and the addition of Alonso's experience will definitely benefit the team as a whole. Aston Martin is currently second last in the standings.

"This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is, therefore, one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today," said Alonso in an official statement.

"I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One," he added.

Alonso believes in the vision that Aston Martin has for the future and wants to be a part of the project that will succeed in future.

"I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone," he said.

"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me," said the 41-year-old racer.

Turning 41 recently, the Spanish racer still has the desire to win inside him and will be looking to carry that forward and win with Aston Martin in his future endeavors with the team.

"I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organization that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance," said Alonso.

"The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me," he continued.

Aston Martin's executive chairman Lawrence Stroll is aiming to make the team successful again in the highly competitive sport and hence the singing of a winner like Alonso just 6 days after the leaving message from Sebastian Vettel.

"I have known and admired Fernando for many years and it has always been clear that he is a committed winner like me," said Lawrence.

"I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organisation to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone," he continued. (ANI)

