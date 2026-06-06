Sports News | FIFA Allows Sealed Water Bottles Inside WC Stadiums in US and Canada

New York [US], June 6 (ANI): Fans attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches in the United States and Canada will be allowed to bring one factory-sealed disposable water bottle into stadiums, FIFA said on Friday, revising its earlier stance that had banned reusable bottles on safety grounds.

The governing body clarified that spectators may carry a soft plastic bottle of up to 20 ounces (590 ml) into venues. However, it reiterated that hard-sided containers and reusable bottles will not be permitted.

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https://x.com/FIFAcom/status/2063022567141638254?s=20

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the restriction was introduced for safety and security reasons, noting that bottles are among several items that could pose a risk if thrown inside stadiums.

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The clarification follows FIFA's recent update to its Stadium Code of Conduct, which reversed earlier guidance that had permitted empty, transparent reusable plastic bottles inside venues. The change sparked concerns among fans about access to hydration during matches, particularly at stadiums where temperatures are expected to exceed 25 degrees Celsius.

FIFA has said host cities will implement heat-mitigation measures around venues, including hydration stations, misting zones and cooling areas. It also added that water prices inside stadiums will remain in line with those charged at other events hosted at the same venues.

Earlier, FIFA made a last-minute reversal of its World Cup stadium policy, banning fans from bringing water bottles into venues across North America.

According to the New York Times, FIFA's official Stadium Code of Conduct included a clause which said: "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium."

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday when Mexico host South Africa at the Azteca Stadium. Argentina are the reigning champion of the FIFA World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar. (ANI)

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