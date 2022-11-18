Doha [Qatar], November 18 (ANI): Following last-minute dialogue, World Cup organizers have banned the sale of alcohol near stadiums in Qatar, FIFA announced on Friday.

FIFA and Qatari organizers were in late talks about whether beer would be sold in stadiums during the tournament, which begins on Sunday. The decision was announced by FIFA through the FIFA Media Twitter account.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing the sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA said in a statement.

Even as supporters can purchase alcohol at official fan zones throughout the competition, the sale of beer at matches has been a thorny issue.

"There is no impact on the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all of Qatar's World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans. The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continued support of our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," it further said in the statement.

Earlier, in a decision that has garnered criticism from across the world, the Qatar government issued attire guidelines for fans visiting the Middle-Eastern country for FIFA World Cup 2022.

In a statement issued by Qatar Tourism, the authority has asked the fans flocking to the country to wear appropriate clothes, keeping in mind the local culture.

"Attitudes towards dressing in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for the local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered," read a statement issued by Qatar Tourism on their website.

Spectators have been urged to respect Qatar's legal and cultural norms, including its restrictions on drinking, drugs, sexual activity, and attire.

Touching especially on clothing, travellers may want to reconsider their choices in light of the restrictions that Qatar has put in place.

The football extravaganza will begin on November 20 and will go on till December 18. In the first match, the Ecuadorian team will clash with the host team, Qatar. (ANI)

