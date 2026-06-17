Sports News | FIFA: Portugal Meet DR Congo as Ronaldo Chases Elusive World Cup Trophy

Houston [US], June 17 (ANI): In what is likely to be his last FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's journey begins with Portugal aiming for the one trophy that has always eluded him. At 41, the Portuguese captain is set to make his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, extending his record as one of the most experienced players in tournament history.

A World Cup trophy remains the biggest missing piece in Ronaldo's legendary career. Despite scoring eight goals across five tournaments, none of those goals has come in the knockout stages. His last World Cup goal came from the penalty spot against Ghana in 2022, while Euro 2024 ended without a goal for the Portuguese superstar.

Also Read | Bernardo Silva Joins Real Madrid on Free Transfer from Manchester City.

Notably, Ronaldo has won the UEFA European Championship (2016) and UEFA Nations League titles (2019 and 2025), but the FIFA World Cup remains missing from his collection.

Ronaldo is also set to join Lionel Messi in the list of the only football players to play in six FIFA World Cups. Despite entering the twilight years of his career, the Portugal star continues to maintain impressive scoring numbers at the club and international level. Ronaldo has scored eight World Cup goals but has yet to find the net in a knockout-stage match.

Also Read | Portugal vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Portugal's clash against DR Congo brings two contrasting stories together -- a global icon chasing one final piece of history and a nation returning to football's biggest stage after more than five decades, a release by ZEE5 stated.

Notably, Portugal and the DR Congo will face each other for the first time in international football history. DR Congo will make only their second FIFA World Cup appearance, returning after 52 years. Their previous appearance came in 1974 as Zaire.

While Portugal enter the tournament as the reigning UEFA Nations League champions, DR Congo qualified through the inter-confederation playoffs, defeating Jamaica 1-0 after extra time. DR Congo's attacking threats include Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa. Portugal will rely on Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and their talented squad to lead their campaign.

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash on ZEE5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)