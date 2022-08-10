New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condoled the death of Gulab Singh Chauhan, Narendra Thapa, and George Ambrose, all of whom passed away recently.

In separate letters to AIFF Acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar, the FIFA President expressed his "sincerest and heartfelt condolences" to the Indian football fraternity, and also the families of the bereaved.

"Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss. A FIFA Referee, member of the AIFF's Executive Committee, Gulab has made a significant contribution to the development of refereeing and the promotion of our sport and its values in India and in the region," the letter stated.

FIFA referee and AIFF ex-AIFF Executive Committee member Gulab Chauhan, passed away in his Ahmedabad residence on Thursday, July 28. Chauhan officiated as a FIFA referee between 1990 to 1999, and later also functioned as a member of the AIFF's erstwhile Executive Committee from 2016 to 2022.

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the All India Football Federation, and to Narendra's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you," he wrote.

Narendra Thapa died on August 5, 2022 due to cardiac arrest. Thapa was a part of the Indian side that qualified for the AFC Asian Cup Singapore 1984. Thapa who made his international debut against China at Cochin in the 1983 Nehru Cup, represented India in 29 official international matches, and scored three goals.

George Ambrose's "legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed," the FIFA President said in his condolence message.

George Ambrose passed away on August 7 this year. Ambrose, a defender who made his international debut against Burma (now Myanmar) in the Olympic qualifiers in Rangoon (now Yangon) in 1972, represented India in 3 matches. He was also a member of the Indian National Team's Merdeka campaign in 1973.

"We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time" to all their families. (ANI)

