Sports News | FIFA President Gianni Infantino Meets Parents of Diogo Jota, Andre Silva During Portugal's World Cup Opener

Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino met Joaquim Silva and Isabel Silva, the parents of late Portuguese footballers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, during Portugal's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against DR Congo in Houston.

Last year in July, Diogo Jota died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28. At the time of the accident, Jota was travelling with his brother Andre Silva, who also died in the tragic accident.

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Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, Infantino said the meeting was a moment of remembrance and reflection during the tournament.

"I was honoured to meet Joaquim Silva and Isabel Silva - the parents of late Portuguese brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva - before Portugal's opening FIFA World Cup game against Congo DR in Houston," he wrote.

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He further added: "Representing @portugal at this tournament was a dream Diogo nurtured with everyone who loved him and, while celebrating these moments of togetherness, we continue to keep Diogo and Andre in our thoughts. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to welcome you," the FIFA President concluded.

The gesture came as teams and officials paid tribute to the late Portuguese players during the ongoing tournament, with emotional messages shared across the football community.

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Meanwhile, Portugal endured a frustrating start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited DR Congo side.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Portugal made a flying start when Joao Neves headed them into an early lead inside six minutes, appearing set to secure a routine victory.

However, DR Congo grew into the contest and struck a crucial equaliser just before half-time, with Yoane Wissa powering in a header from a corner to register his country's first-ever World Cup goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing at his sixth World Cup, had a quiet outing and struggled to make a decisive impact as the match ended in a stalemate. (ANI)

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