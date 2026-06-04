Sports News | FIFA Unveils World Cup 2026 Music Squad with Shakira, Burna Boy, Davido, Tyla and IShowSpeed

New York [US], June 4 (ANI): FIFA has officially revealed the complete artist lineup for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, announcing an 18-track project that brings together some of the biggest names in global music ahead of the upcoming tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The album, scheduled for release on June 5, is now available for pre-save across streaming platforms. FIFA described the project as the most extensive multi-track music and culture initiative ever created for a FIFA World Cup.

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The newly unveiled artist "squad" features a diverse mix of international stars spanning K-pop, Afrobeats, Latin music, hip-hop and pop. Among the headline collaborations are LISA, Anitta and Rema on Goals, Future and Tyla on Game Time, Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido on No Place Like Home, and Ayra Starr and Latto on Show Me.

The album also includes appearances from major global acts such as Shakira, Burna Boy, Stormzy, The Rolling Stones, Daddy Yankee, 21 Savage, French Montana, Ava Max, Jelly Roll, and internet personality IShowSpeed, whose track Champion emerged as one of the surprise inclusions in the lineup.

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According to FIFA, the project aims to reflect the scale and diversity of what it calls the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

"FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football," he added.

FIFA said the album follows the release of singles including Lighter, Por Ella, Echo, Illuminate, Goals and Game Time, while showcasing a series of first-time collaborations between artists from different musical backgrounds.

The complete tracklist includes:

Goals - LISA, Anitta and RemaGame Time - Future and TylaIlluminate - Jessie Reyez and ElyannaEcho - Daddy Yankee and ShenseeaPor Ella - Los Angeles Azules and BelindaThree Nations - 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French MontanaNo Place Like Home - Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and DavidoIn the Stars (Remix) - The Rolling StonesShow Me - Ayra Starr and LattoMi Mexico Lindo - Alejandro FernandezBlessings - Stormzy, Fridayy and AngelEnergy - Ava Max and BIALighter - Jelly Roll and Carin LeonSiir Siir - Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and SanjoyPartidazo - Danny OceanChampion - IShowSpeedLove Always Wins - Shaggy, Cimafunk and ZemaDai Dai - Shakira and Burna Boy

https://x.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/2062213676623437980?s=20

The announcement quickly generated strong reactions online, with fans praising the album's global mix of artists and genres.

The lineup combines performers from multiple regions and musical traditions, underscoring football's worldwide appeal.

FIFA added that the album is intended to be more than a collection of songs, serving as a platform for international artistic collaboration inspired by football's ability to connect people across cultures.

Several tracks from the album are also set to be performed live during FIFA World Cup 2026-related events, including Countdown Concerts in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, as well as opening ceremony celebrations across the tournament's three host nations. (ANI)

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