Vancouver [Canada], June 13 (ANI): Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's visa application to enter Canada has been refused, resulting in the footballer now not taking part in his side's FIFA World Cup opener against Panama on Wednesday in Toronto.

A statement by FIFA to Reuters said, "FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," FIFA said in a statement to Reuters.

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FIFA also said that it is "not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas".

The Canadian government has not responded to a query from Reuters yet. Partey is with the rest of the Ghana team in Boston at their base camp. He is, however, eligible to feature in his side's later Group L matches against England in Foxborough and versus Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

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The 32-year-old was previously associated with Arsenal from 2020 to 2025 and is now playing for Villarreal. He also faces allegations of rape and sexual assault in the United Kingdom, though he denies the charges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)