Sports News | FIFA WC: Iran Earns 2-2 Draw Against New Zealand

Los Angeles [US], June 16 (ANI): Iran secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening World Cup match on Monday, in a thrilling contest played against the backdrop of protests by Iranian supporters against the government in Tehran at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

New Zealand took the lead in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home from close range after being picked out by captain Chris Wood.

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Iran responded in the 32nd minute, with Ramin Rezaeian poking the ball in from close range to spark celebrations among the largely pro-Iran crowd at a packed stadium in Los Angeles.

Just, the 26-year-old winger, who plays for Motherwell F.C. restored New Zealand's advantage in the 54th minute. Once again set up by Wood, he calmly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to score his second goal of the match.

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But Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again.

Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday. Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier on Monday.

New Zealand, making their third appearance at the finals, remain without a win at a World Cup after seven matches. Iran is looking to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Meanwhile, Iran supporters in the ongoing World Cup defied FIFA's ban by displaying the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag inside SoFi Stadium.

Ahead of Iran's tournament opener against the New Zealand national football team on Monday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the stadium to protest against the Iranian government.

Iran's Ramin Rezaeian earned Player of the Match honours in the match against New Zealand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)