Sports News | FIFA WC: Iranian Team Arrives in US After Warm Send-off from Fans at Tijuana Ahead of Campaign Opener

Tijuana [Mexico], June 15 (ANI): Iran's national football team reached the United States, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand scheduled for Monday.

Earlier, Iran football team received a rousing send-off from fans as they left their Tijuana base camp.

Also Read | West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd T20I 2026.

As per Reuters, the supporters lined up on a packed sidewalk outside the team's hotel and chanted 'Team Melli' (Persian for 'national team') as players emerged from the hotel one by one for a walk towards the team bus.

Support staff in red Iran shirts distributed the national flags to the crowd through the green fencing, which fans waved with pride and fury as the team emerged from the hotel. Players wore navy blue polo shirts and beige trousers, accepting the warm reception from fans by waving back and smiling at them. The scene was also captured on video by fans on their phones.

Also Read | UFC Freedom 250 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Telecast of Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje and Other Fights on TV in India.

A supporter also held a yellow sign with black lettering on it expressing Mexico's solidarity with Iran, saying, "Iran, you will never walk alone. Mexico stands with you." One young boy stood on someone's shoulders, had a FIFA World Cup sticker album in his hand, with the Iran squad page opener.

The crowd gathered at the venue sang, "Iran, brother, you are Mexican now." The Iranian football federation president, Mehdi Taj, was outside the hotel as the players left, with many fans following the team bus as it began its ride. The Iranian community in Tijuana, as per Reuters, is just around 20 people, much smaller than Los Angeles, which is home to the largest community of Iranians outside Iran.

Iran had shifted its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana following uncertainty surrounding entry arrangements to the United States. The move came after weeks of concern over whether members of the delegation would receive the necessary visas to travel for the tournament.

The uncertainty about their entry and visa stemmed from their requests to shift their matches from outside the United States after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran in late February. However, both nations, as announced by President Trump, are set to sign a peace deal on June 19.

Iran is scheduled to open their Group G campaign against New Zealand near Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium on June 21. Their final group-stage match will be against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The team's participation has been closely watched due to the strained relationship between Tehran and Washington and the broader political situation surrounding Iran.

The players have also found themselves under scrutiny amid domestic unrest and the country's ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Visa issues remained a point of contention even after US authorities approved travel documents for the players ahead of the tournament. Iran's football federation said several members of its broader delegation had not received visas, leaving parts of the support staff unable to travel.

Despite the off-field challenges, Iran's focus now turns to its World Cup campaign as it seeks to advance from a competitive group and make an impact on football's biggest stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)