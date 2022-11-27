Al Rayyan [Qatar], November 27 (ANI): Keysher Fuller's goal helped Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 in the Group E match played here at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The action started as early as the third minute Ayase Ueda helped Japan's Ritsu Doan in taking a left-footed shot from outside the box but it went to the left of the post.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Stadium Gets Guinness Book of World Records for Highest T20 Attendance During 2022 IPL Final, Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Costa Rica's Gerson Torres earned a free kick which went was blocked.

In the 35th minute, Francisco Calvo left footed shot from outside the box missed to the right. Anthony Contreras' assist also helped Joel Campbell of Costa Rica left footed shot from outside the box went high and wide to the right.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2022: Cricket an Outdoor Sport, Should Be Played Under Sun As Much as Possible, Says New Zealand Coach Gary Stead.

Three minutes later Ritsu Doan's assist gave a chance to Wataru Endo of Japan but his left-footed shot from outside the box was blocked.

In the 41st minute, Anthony Contreras of Costa Rica was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. Japan team too got a yellow card as Miki Yamane was on the receiving end.

The first half of the play saw none of the teams getting a shot on the target and hence, the score is 0-0 at half-time.

In the second half-time, the Asian team presses hard but either the attempts were saved or blocked.

Costa Rica team got another yellow card as Celso Borges did a bad foul. In the 70th minute, Francisco Calvo too got a yellow card and things were not going this team's way.

In the 81st minute, Costa Rican Keysher Fuller's left-footed shot from the centre of the box went in to hit the top left corner of the goal post giving them a 1-0 lead.

This lead was maintained right till the end as Costa Rica made a comeback after suffering a massive 0-7 defeat to Spain. Japan won their opening match against Germany.

Costa Rica had lesser possession having 43 percent of it while Japan had 57 percent of it. Japan had three shots on target while Costa Rica had only one which resulted in a goal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)