Al Rayyan [Qatar], November 25 (ANI): Wales and Iran created quite a few chances but failed to convert goals as both the teams went into half-time with a scoreline of 0-0 in Group B match played here at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Gareth Bale created history for Wales as he played in his 110th appearance for the country.

Also Read | Criticism Gets Best Out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Portugal Midfielder Bruno Fernandes; Urges Critics to 'Dish Out More'.

In the seventh minute, Mehdi Taremi's assist helped Iran's Sardar Azmoun take an attempt but his right-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom left corner.

Five minutes later Wales' Connor Roberts came with a cross where Kieffer Moore played a right-footed shot from the centre of the box but was saved in the centre of the goal.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs ECU on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

In the 15th minute, Sardar Azmoun tried a through ball, but Ali Gholizadeh was caught offside. Five minutes later Mehdi Taremi's yet another assist helped Ahmad Noorollahi from taking a shot but his right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked.

In the 23rd minute, Sardar Azmoun's header from the centre of the box went high and wide to the left. Six minutes later Kieffer Moore's header pass went to Gareth Bale where his left-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner.

Moore created yet another opportunity in the 42nd minute but Harry Wilson's left-footed shot from the left side of the box was blocked.

In the 44th minute, Ethan Ampadu tried a through ball but Bale was caught on the offside. In the stoppage time, Joe Rodon of Wales was shown a yellow card for committing a foul.

In the dying moments of the first half, Iran pressed again but Mehdi Taremi's left-footed shot from the centre of the box missed to the right. In the next minute, Ahmad Noorollahi's right-footed shot from outside the box was also saved in the centre of the goal.

Wales enjoyed more possession acquiring 66 per cent of it while Iran had only 34. Wales had played out a draw against the USA in their opening match while Iran faced a 2-6 defeat against England. Both teams would look to register a win to keep their hopes alive of making it to the last 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)