Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 Key Things Fans Should Know Before Kick-off

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The wait is over. The biggest sporting event returns tonight (June 12) as per Indian Standard Time (IST), and before the first whistle blows, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already made history.

From never-before-seen records to storylines straight out of a movie script, here are five reasons why this World Cup could be unlike any other, according to a release.

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1) Three Countries, One World Cup, Never Happened Before: For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, three nations are hosting the tournament together. The United States, Mexico and Canada will welcome the world across 16 host cities, making this the largest and most ambitious World Cup ever staged. Football has never travelled this far for a single tournament.

2) It's the Biggest World Cup Ever -- And Anything Can Happen: Forget 32 teams. This year, 48 nations will battle for football's biggest prize, creating more matches, more rivalries, more drama and more opportunities for underdog stories that could capture the world's imagination. Expect surprises from day one.

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3) Mexico Just Set a World Cup Record That May Never Be Broken: Mexico becomes the first nation in history to host the FIFA World Cup for a third time, having previously staged the tournament in 1970 and 1986. It's a landmark achievement that cements the country's place in football folklore.

4) Tonight's Opening Match is a Footballing Deja Vu: Sixteen years ago, on June 11, 2010, Mexico and South Africa opened the FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg. Tonight, on the exact same date, the two nations meet again to kick off another World Cup.

5) Messi and Ronaldo Could Be Writing Their Final World Cup Story: For years, football fans have wondered when the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would finally end. The answer? Not yet. Alongside legends like Luka Modric and Guillermo Ochoa, the icons of a generation are expected to grace the biggest stage one more time. If this is the final act, you won't want to miss it.

The world is watching. India, it's your turn. Tune in to ZEE5 and experience every goal, every upset, and every unforgettable moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in your preferred language - English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)