Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Bhaichung Bhutia Backs Morocco to Continue Strong Run, Highlights Key Tactical Battle Against Scotland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Former India captain and football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has shared his views ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash between Morocco and Scotland, analysing both teams' performances so far, the tactical battle ahead, and the players who could make the difference.

Reflecting on Morocco's opening game against Brazil, Bhaichung felt the African side made the stronger statement, praising their quality, pace and midfield dominance. "I think Morocco definitely made a stronger statement. They were unlucky not to get three points. They were much better than Brazil and completely outplayed them. The way they dominated the midfield area against Brazil was something really impressive to watch," he said, according to a press release.

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While acknowledging Scotland's important victory over Haiti, Bhaichung highlighted the significance of the result in their qualification push.

"For Scotland, getting three points against Haiti is a huge step forward because Haiti are considered the weakest side in the group. Those points could prove very important going ahead," he added.

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Analysing the tactical contest between the two teams, Bhaichung believes Scotland's physical approach and Morocco's possession-based style will create an intriguing battle.

"Scotland will be well organised, look to keep things tight and can also be very direct. They will try to use their physicality, crosses and aerial ability. Morocco, on the other hand, plays a South American style of football with possession, quick passing and the ability to break through teams with their pace and tactical quality," he explained.

Speaking about the player to watch, Bhaichung highlighted Morocco's attacking threat from the right side, backing Diaz to play a key role.

"Morocco are very dangerous from the right-hand side, where Achraf Hakimi can combine well with Brahim Diaz. Ismael Saibari has also made an impact, but for me, Brahim Diaz is going to play a major role in this match," he concluded.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)