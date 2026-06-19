Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil Fans Take over Philadelphia Ahead of Haiti Clash

Philadelphia [US], June 19 (ANI): A massive crowd of Brazil supporters took over the Rocky Steps at Philadelphia ahead of their side's FIFA World Cup clash against Haiti scheduled for Friday.

The official X handle of FIFA posted, "Philadelphia takeover: Brazil fans gathered at the famous Rocky Steps ahead of their second group stage match."

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https://x.com/FIFAcom/status/2067979689214284001

Brazil will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they face Haiti in their second Group C match on Friday (Local Time), with head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressing confidence that his side can overcome the shortcomings exposed in their tournament opener.

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The five-time world champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening fixture, needing a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Jr to salvage a point after Ismael Saibari had put Morocco ahead.

With Scotland leading Group C on three points following their victory over Haiti, Brazil knows a win in Philadelphia would boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

Despite criticism following the draw against Morocco, Ancelotti insisted there was no need for alarm.

"You don't win the World Cup in the first match," the Italian told reporters on the eve of the match, according to Reuters.

"The players' self-criticism was very positive. I think we'll sort out the problems; I remain confident that we'll be competitive," he said, as per Reuters.

Brazil are expected to make changes against Haiti, who opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland, although Ancelotti suggested the adjustments would be limited.

"We're going to make a few changes. Improve our balance and our play," he said. "We can do better, and we have to do better."

The veteran coach also pointed to the pressure of Brazil's opening World Cup match as a possible reason for his team's sluggish first-half display against Morocco.

"The first half was a bit unexpected; it may be that the pressure of wearing the shirt in the opening match affected the players' mental state a little," he said.

"Getting off to a good start was important, but it isn't the most important thing. We have to give further opportunities to the players who didn't perform well in the first half against Morocco. No one in our team played at their best. But I don't think the opening matches will determine the outcome of the World Cup," he added.

Ancelotti also dismissed concerns that Brazil lack a defined playing identity under his leadership, arguing that adaptability is one of the team's strengths.

"I don't want a single identity," he said. "I want my team to have multiple identities."

Brazil head into the Haiti clash under pressure to deliver a convincing performance, but Ancelotti remains confident his side can respond as they pursue their first victory of the tournament. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)