Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil Proceed Cautiously as Neymar Resumes Light Training

Pennsylvania [US], June 17 (ANI): Star footballer Neymar gave Brazil a small boost of optimism after stepping onto the pitch with the national team in the United States for the first time, though a comeback against Haiti on Friday (as per Local Time) appears unlikely, according to Reuters.

According to the Reuters report, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said the 34-year-old forward did physical work on the field and had some contact with the ball during a closed training session not open to the media.

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However, Neymar has yet to participate in full tactical drills with the World Cup squad, leaving uncertainty over when he will be fully fit to return to training or feature in Brazil's World Cup campaign, which began with a draw against Morocco, as per Reuters.

The session marked his first on-field activity after previously working indoors at the team's training base in New Jersey under the supervision of physiotherapists and fitness coaches, as he continues his recovery process.

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Neymar is currently rebuilding fitness and sharpness after suffering a right calf injury during Santos' 3-0 loss to Coritiba last month.

The injury adds to a series of fitness setbacks for the Brazilian star, who has not played for the national team in nearly three years.

While his presence on the pitch has lifted hopes among fans, sources within the team suggest the coaching staff remain cautious and are unwilling to rush his return to competitive action.

Brazil could witness their star striker Neymar miss the entire FIFA World Cup group stage, with the team's medical staff keeping his long-term fitness in mind. The Brazilian veteran is battling to recover fully from a muscle injury.

As per an ESPN report quoted by Goal.com, Brazil management does not want any further setbacks that could end Neymar's tournament prematurely. He had sat out in the opening game against Morocco, which had ended in a 1-1 draw. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)