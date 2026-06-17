Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Counter-drone Systems Deployed at All US Match Venues

Washington DC [US], June 17 (ANI): The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has counter-drone technology deployed at all matches held in the United States, according to Andrew Giuliani, who heads the White House World Cup Task Force, ABC News reported.

Notably, the move comes in the wake of an alleged drone attack plot targeting the UFC 250 event at the White House, with FIFA World Cup matches across the United States also identified as potential targets by law enforcement sources.

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Giuliani said all 78 World Cup matches in the United States, along with fan festivals in every host city, will be protected by counter-drone systems throughout the tournament.

"All 78 of the matches in the United States of America have counter-drone mitigation protection, and every fan fest, one fan fest in every single city throughout the duration of the World Cup will have counter-drone mitigation coverage," said Giuliani, according to ABC News.

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The USA, along with Mexico and Canada, is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 19.

USA played their campaign opener on June 12 and registered an emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay, powered by a standout performance from Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic.

Balogun scored twice, while Pulisic delivered a commanding display, constantly troubling the Paraguayan defence and playing a key role in multiple attacking moves as the hosts controlled proceedings from the start.

The USA took an early lead in the 7th minute when Pulisic split the defence with a brilliant pass to Weston McKennie, resulting in Damian Bobadilla turning the ball into his own net. Balogun then doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, finishing a precise cross from Pulisic.

The forward added his second goal deep into stoppage time (90+8'), dribbling past two defenders before sealing a comfortable win for the hosts, who were in full control throughout the match.

Paraguay briefly reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute through Mauricio Magalhães, but failed to mount a sustained comeback against a dominant US side.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest Pulisic at half-time, replacing him with Sebastian Berhalter, as the USA managed their squad with an eye on a long tournament ahead.

Late in the match, Gio Reyna added further gloss to the scoreline with a stunning strike from distance, finding the top corner to cap off an emphatic opening win for the hosts. (ANI)

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