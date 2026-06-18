Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Drop Points Against DR Congo After 1-1 Draw

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after the match against DR Congo (Photo/Reuters)

Texas [US], June 18 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by underdogs DR Congo in their opening World Cup group match, as Yoane Wissa's equaliser cancelled out Joao Neves' early strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was making his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, cut a subdued figure in attack, while Manchester United star Bernardo Silva also endured a difficult outing, with Roberto Martinez's side failing to justify their pre-tournament favourites tag.

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Portugal made a bright start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Pedro Neto delivered a pinpoint cross for João Neves, who powered a fine header into the far corner to score his fourth international goal.

However, after the early breakthrough, Portugal appeared to lose momentum, circulating possession without much urgency and creating only limited chances, while DR Congo threatened on the counter.

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Their persistence was rewarded in first-half stoppage time when Wissa ghosted in unmarked to head home Arthur Masuaku's cross and bring the African side level.

Portugal briefly thought they had regained the lead early in the second half through an acrobatic effort from João Cancelo, but it was ruled out for offside. DR Congo then came close with Cedric Bakambu striking the post after outmuscling Bruno Fernandes in a warning sign for Portugal.

Late substitute Francisco Conceicão provided some spark for Portugal and created openings for Ronaldo, but the veteran striker was unable to convert as the Portuguese side continued to struggle in front of goal.

Despite late pressure, Portugal could not find a winner, as DR Congo held firm to claim a memorable point in their first World Cup appearance since 1974. (ANI)

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