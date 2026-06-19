Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to Retire After Global Event

Toronto [Canada], June 19 (ANI): Germany's experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will retire after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as he confirmed the decision during the press conference on Thursday (local time).

The 40-year-old, who was part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad and is currently featuring in his fifth consecutive World Cup as the first-choice goalkeeper, had initially retired from international football following Germany's quarter-final exit at Euro 2024 on home soil, according to Reuters.

Also Read | How to Watch Mexico vs South Korea Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

Neuer's inclusion came as a surprise when coach Julian Nagelsmann named him in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, following an impressive second half of the season with Bayern Munich.

"I stepped back in 2024 with a good reason after a good home Euro. For me, it was the right decision. It felt right," Neuer told a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

Also Read | How to Watch Canada vs Qatar Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

"It would have been too much of a sporting burden for me (to have kept playing for the national team) for the last two years," he added.

"For me, it is clear that this is my last tournament. I do not plan to be there in two years time for the next Euro. In the last days, I have dealt with the fact that these are the last games for Germany. But I want to look forward to all the games and not to any goodbye shirts," the veteran goalkeeper said.

Neuer was preferred over Oliver Baumann, who had initially been designated as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper for the tournament before Neuer's return to the squad.

Neuer made his comeback in Germany's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against Curacao, marking his return in Germany's commanding 7-1 victory.

"We work together with Oliver. We support each other and train for the team. After coming together, we discussed things and talked about how it came about (with my return)," Neuer said.

Germany will next face the Ivory Coast in their second Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled for June 20 (local time) in Toronto.

It will be an important contest for Germany as they look to build on their opening 7-1 victory over Curacao and strengthen their position in the group standings ahead of qualification for the knockout stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)