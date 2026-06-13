Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Host USA Thrash Paraguay 4-1 in Their Opening Clash

California [US], June 13 (ANI): Host United States opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign dominantly, securing a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday (local time), powered by a standout performance from Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic.

Balogun scored twice, while Pulisic delivered a commanding display, constantly troubling the Paraguayan defence and playing a key role in multiple attacking moves as the hosts controlled proceedings from the start.

Also Read | How to Watch United States vs Paraguay Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

The USA took an early lead in the 7th minute when Pulisic split the defence with a brilliant pass to Weston McKennie, which ultimately resulted in Damian Bobadilla turning the ball into his own net. Balogun then doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, finishing a precise cross from Pulisic.

https://x.com/USMNT/status/2065631502923395269?s=20

Also Read | New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals 2026 Game 5 Free Live Streaming Online in India.

The forward added his second goal deep into stoppage time (90+8'), dribbling past two defenders before sealing a comfortable win for the hosts, who were in full control throughout the match.

Paraguay briefly reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute through Mauricio Magalhães, but failed to mount a sustained comeback against a dominant US side.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest Pulisic at half-time, replacing him with Sebastian Berhalter, as the USA managed their squad with an eye on a long tournament ahead.

Late in the match, Gio Reyna added further gloss to the scoreline with a stunning strike from distance, finding the top corner to cap off an emphatic opening win for the hosts.

In another Group fixture, Canada began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Cyle Larin scoring a late equaliser in the 78th minute to rescue a point.

The United States will next face their upcoming Group opponent in Seattle, while Canada will take on Qatar in their next match in Vancouver. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)