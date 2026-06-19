Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran to Protest US Decision over Alleged Denial of Travel Request Ahead of Belgium Fixture

Los Angeles (California) [US], June 19 (ANI): Iran's Football Federation will lodge an official protest with FIFA after the United States reportedly denied the national team's request to travel to Los Angeles two days before their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Belgium.

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the federation confirmed that Iran's request for an early trip to the host city was not approved by US authorities and that the matter would be taken up with FIFA through official channels.

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ISNA shared a post on X on Friday, stating, "Americans' Opposition to Iran's Trip to America 2 Days Before Match Against Belgium | Football Federation: The national team's request to travel to the host city two days prior to the match against Belgium was not approved, and a protest against this decision will be submitted to FIFA through official channels."

Iran are currently based in Tijuana, Mexico, and are commuting from the border city for their three group-stage fixtures, with the first two being played in Los Angeles and the third in Seattle.

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The Asian side opened their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. New Zealand struck first through Elijah just before Ramin Rezaeian restored parity for Iran before the break.

Just netted his second goal of the match in the second half after being set up by Chris Wood, but Iran responded once again as Mohammad Mohebbi headed home the equaliser to ensure both teams shared the points in an entertaining Group G encounter.

Iran arrived at the tournament amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel. The team had shifted its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana after uncertainty over travel and entry arrangements into the United States.

The move followed weeks of concern regarding the issuance of visas for members of the Iranian delegation ahead of the tournament.

Iran are scheduled to face Belgium in their second Group G fixture on Sunday at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. Belgium began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt.

Following the opening round of matches, all four teams in Group G, Iran, New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt, are level on one point, with New Zealand occupying the top spot on goal difference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)