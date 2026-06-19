Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David Stars as Canada Hammer Qatar 6-0 to Register First-ever Win in Global Event

Vancouver [Canada], June 19 (ANI): Canada produced a dominant performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash as they thrashed Qatar 6-0 at home.

With this win, Canada registered their first-ever win in FIFA World Cup history. Canada are the first host nation to score six goals in a World Cup match since Argentina's 6-0 victory over Peru in the 1978 Second group stage.

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Jonathan David becomes just the second player to score a World Cup hat-trick for a non-European or non-South American team, after the USA's Bert Patenaude, who scored the very first in 1930 against Paraguay. He is also the first Canadian player to score a World Cup hat-trick.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Jonathan David took centre stage with a sensational hat-trick, finding the net in the 29th minute, first-half stoppage time (45+3), and again in the 90+2 minute to cap off a memorable display.

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Canada continued their attacking onslaught in the second half, with Nathan Saliba adding a goal in the 64th minute. Qatar's misery was compounded when Mohammed Mani turned the ball into his own net in the 75th minute.

Qatar also suffered a setback during the match after being reduced to 10 men in a heated contest that saw Canada maintain complete control throughout.

Despite some brief resistance from the visitors, Canada dominated proceedings from start to finish, registering a comprehensive victory that strengthens their position in Group B.

During the contest, Canada midfielder Ismaël Kone was forced off on a stretcher in the second half after suffering a worrying injury.

The 24-year-old appeared to be seriously hurt following a heavy challenge from Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo. The tackle, made from behind, immediately drew concern on the pitch, with players quickly signalling for medical assistance before surrounding Kone as he received treatment.

After a VAR review of the incident, Madibo was shown a straight red card for dangerous play and was sent off. Qatar were reduced further to nine men after Homam Al Amin had earlier been dismissed in the first half.

Kone received applause from the BC Place crowd as he was carefully taken off the field for further assessment.

Despite the setback, Canada maintained control of the match. Midfielder Nathan Saliba, who came on as Kone's replacement in the 57th minute, later added to the moment by lifting Kone's shirt in celebration after scoring Canada's fourth goal.

The incident slightly overshadowed an otherwise dominant performance from the hosts, who were on track for a significant victory and a strong step forward in their World Cup campaign. (ANI)

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