Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026 Kicks off Tonight as Co-hosts Mexico Face South Africa in Opening Fixture

Mexico City [Mexico], June 11 (ANI): The wait is finally over as the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway on June 11 (Local Time), with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the tournament's opening match at the Mexico City Stadium. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST (early morning on June 12 in Indian Standard Time).

Group A clash marks the beginning of the biggest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States. For Mexico, the spotlight will be firmly fixed on El Tri as they seek to make a winning start in front of their home fans, according to FIFA.

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Interestingly, the fixture is a reversal of the opening game of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where Siphiwe Tshabalala's memorable strike gave the hosts the lead before Rafael Marquez rescued a 1-1 draw for Mexico. Marquez will once again be involved on the touchline, this time serving as assistant coach to Mexico boss Javier Aguirre.

Mexico enter the contest as favourites and will look to capitalise on home support and familiarity with the conditions. Aguirre believes the occasion can inspire his players to deliver on the grand stage.

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"I haven't experienced a greater thrill in 50 years of football than playing in a World Cup at home. I've lived through a lot, but this is unforgettable. That's what I've told the boys, and I think I've convinced them. They feel comfortable; it's something very powerful, and they have grown together like a family. They express it openly," Aguirre told FIFA ahead of the match.

South Africa, meanwhile, secured qualification after topping Group C in the African qualifiers and arrive determined to upset the hosts. Head coach Hugo Broos acknowledged the challenge awaiting his side but backed his players to compete.

"Mexico are the strongest team in the group, so tomorrow will be a very tough game for us. I can assure you that my team is ready, and we'll fight for every metre and every ball for the full 90 minutes. After that, we'll see," Broos said.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena echoed his coach's confidence ahead of the historic encounter.

"Of course, the expectations are very high, and it's going to be an amazing game, with an amazing atmosphere. As a team, we're looking forward to the game, and we're excited. We know how much it means to everyone back home," Mokoena told FIFA.

South Africa have also received a boost with left-back Aubrey Modiba expected to be fit after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Mexico's possible starting XI

Rangel; Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Reyes; Gutierrez, Lira, Fidalgo; Quinones, Alvarado, Jimenez

South Africa's possible starting XI

Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Moremi, Foster, Appollis

With a packed stadium, a global audience and World Cup history set to be written once again, all eyes will be on Mexico City as the curtain rises on football's biggest spectacle. (ANI)

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