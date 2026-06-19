Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify for Round of 32 After Narrow Win over South Korea

Guadalajara [Mexico], June 19 (ANI): Co-hosts Mexico became the first team to secure a place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after edging past South Korea 1-0 in a tense Group A encounter in Guadalajara on Thursday (Local Time).

Luis Romo emerged as the match-winner for Javier Aguirre's side, scoring the decisive goal early in the second half to send the home fans into celebration and continue Mexico's impressive start to the tournament.

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The victory followed Mexico's opening 2-0 win over South Africa and ensured their progression to the knockout phase with one group match still to play. El Tri now sit atop Group A with six points and three goals overall.

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Despite a lively atmosphere inside the packed stadium, clear-cut opportunities were scarce during the opening 45 minutes as both teams struggled to establish control. Mexico looked more purposeful after the break, with Jesus Gallardo testing the Korean defence moments after the restart.

The breakthrough arrived in the 50th minute following a costly misunderstanding between Korean goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu and defender Lee Gihyuk. Romo reacted quickest to the loose ball and calmly slotted into an empty net to hand Mexico the lead.

South Korea attempted to mount a comeback, but Mexico remained dangerous on the counterattack. Kim partially redeemed himself with a superb save to deny Raul Jimenez from close range in the 75th minute, keeping his side within touching distance.

The closing stages produced the game's most dramatic moment when Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel delivered a stunning double save from Cho Guesung and Yang Hyunjun with just three minutes remaining. His heroics preserved the clean sheet and secured all three points for the hosts.

The win also marked a significant milestone for Mexico, which recorded three consecutive FIFA World Cup victories for the first time in its history.

With qualification secured, Mexico will face a third-placed team from either Group C, E, F, H or I in the Round of 32 in Mexico City on June 30.

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her happiness with a post on X and wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to our National Team. Their victory fills all of Mexico with pride."

Mexico are jointly hosting the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside the United States and Canada. The tournament features 104 matches, with the final scheduled to be played in New York, New Jersey, on July 19. (ANI)

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