Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar to Not Travel with Brazil for Haiti Match

Philadelphia [US], June 18 (ANI): Brazil football superstar Neymar will not travel with the team to Philadelphia for their second FIFA World Cup clash against Haiti scheduled for Saturday, as he is yet to make a full recovery from his calf injury, said the Brazil football governing body.

A statement from Brazil football association said, as quoted by Reuters, that he will stay in New Jersey to "make the most of the final stage of his recovery".

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"He will remain in New Jersey to make the most of the final stage of his recovery, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," they said in a statement on Thursday, ruling out Neymar travelling with the team on Friday.

The 34-year-old briefly joined the team for drills after warming up separately in boots and with the ball on Wednesday. He has been limited to indoor work at the team's training centre with the team's physiotherapists and fitness coaches.

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Brazil are hoping that their veteran is back soon and gives the team an attacking edge that they have been lacking. There have been reports that he could be missing out on the entire group stage, as under a more cautious and conservative approach, Brazil is eyeing that the superstar footballer returns to the pitch in time for the knockouts. Neymar is doubtful for the clash against Haiti and has been reported by Goal.com to miss the entire group stage, due to a calf injury sustained in May during a match for Santos. (ANI)

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