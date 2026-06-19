Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: PM Mark Carney Hails Canada's Character After Historic Win over Qatar

Vancouver [Canada], June 19 (ANI): Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney praised the national football team's character and resilience after their historic 6-0 victory over Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026, a result that secured the country's first-ever win at the tournament.

Carney attended the Group B clash at BC Place in Vancouver and later visited the Canadian dressing room, where he congratulated the players on a landmark achievement for the nation.

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He shared a video of his interaction with the players in which he said, "It's in moments like that, you see character, a real team."

The Prime Minister commended the players for rising to the occasion on one of football's biggest stages.

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"You showed a level of character that some people never achieve in their lives. And you showed it when the entire country and a good part of the world were watching. And if they didn't watch, they will have watched by tomorrow," he added.

Canada delivered a dominant display from start to finish as they overwhelmed Qatar to record a memorable World Cup milestone.

The victory marked Canada's first win in FIFA World Cup history and made them the first host nation to score six goals in a World Cup match since Argentina's 6-0 victory over Peru during the 1978 tournament.

Jonathan David starred for the hosts with a sensational hat-trick, becoming the first Canadian player to score three goals in a World Cup match. He also became only the second player from a nation outside Europe and South America to register a World Cup hat-trick, following USA forward Bert Patenaude, who achieved the feat in 1930 against Paraguay.

Cyle Larin gave Canada the lead in the 16th minute before David struck in the 29th minute, added another in first-half stoppage time, and completed his hat-trick deep into stoppage time at the end of the match.

Nathan Saliba added another goal after coming off the bench, while Qatar's Mohammed Mani scored an own goal as Canada's relentless attacking display left the visitors with no answer.

The match also featured disciplinary issues for Qatar, who finished with nine men. Assim Madibo was sent off following a VAR review for a dangerous challenge on Canada midfielder Ismaël Kone, while Homam Al Amin had earlier been dismissed in the first half.

Kone was forced off on a stretcher after the heavy tackle, drawing concern from players and supporters alike. Saliba later paid tribute to his injured teammate by holding up Kone's shirt after scoring.

Despite the injury setback, Canada maintained complete control and strengthened their position in Group B with a commanding victory.

Concluding his dressing-room speech, Carney expressed the pride felt across the country following the historic result.

"I'll just say, I couldn't be prouder as a Canadian, and on behalf of all Canadians, I just want to thank you for everything you put into getting here, to represent the nation, represent your families, your friends, and teach a lesson," he said. (ANI)

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