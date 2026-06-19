Sports News | FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Crush Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in Group B Clash

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates with temmates after scoring their fourth goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Photo/Reuters)

California [US], June 19 (ANI): Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas made a decisive impact off the bench as Switzerland secured a dominant 4-1 victory over 10-man Bosnia and Herzegovina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash.

Switzerland initially found it difficult to break down their opponents, but the game turned after the introduction of their substitutes, with Manzambi also playing a key role in Tarik Muharemovic's red card.

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The Swiss side created limited chances in the first half, with Dan Ndoye and Remo Freuler both coming close but failing to find the target.

Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper Vasilj made several important saves early in the second half, including a strong stop to deny Ndoye's overhead effort and a tight-angled header from Breel Embolo. However, Switzerland gradually increased pressure after the hydration break, while Amar Dedic also tested Gregor Kobel at the other end.

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Manzambi broke the deadlock shortly after coming on, finishing a rebound volley in the 74th minute after Vargas' cross caused chaos in the box.

He soon influenced the game again, providing a key pass that led to Embolo being brought down by Muharemovic, resulting in a straight red card for the defender.

Vargas then extended Switzerland's lead to 3-0 with a composed low finish before Manzambi added his second in the 90th minute to complete a dream spell off the bench.

Bosnia-Herzegovina briefly responded through Ermin Mahmic, who scored a powerful late strike, but Switzerland immediately restored control as Granit Xhaka converted a penalty after a foul on Djibril Sow.

The win took Switzerland to the top of Group B.

Despite a quiet first half, Switzerland's substitutes proved decisive, with Manzambi becoming one of the youngest players to score a brace in World Cup history, highlighting the impact of Murat Yakin's tactical changes after the break. (ANI)

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