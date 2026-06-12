Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Canada Aim for Dream Start as Bosnia and Herzegovina Seek to Upset Co-hosts in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], June 12 (ANI): The co-hosts Canada are ready to clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina in a highly anticipated Group B clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Toronto Stadium on Friday (Local Time). The match will start at 12:30 AM IST (early hours of Saturday as per Indian Standard Time).

With home support expected to create a vibrant atmosphere, Jesse Marsch's side will be eager to make a strong statement in their opening match and lay the foundation for a successful campaign.

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According to FIFA, the encounter marks the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations. Canada enter the tournament carrying the hopes of a football-loving nation and the advantage of familiar surroundings.

After this opener, the Canadians will travel west to Vancouver for further group-stage matches against Qatar and Switzerland.

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Marsch's team has shown steady progress under his leadership, combining youthful energy with growing international experience. Much of Canada's attacking threat is expected to come from striker Jonathan David and veteran forward Cyle Larin, while midfielders Stephen Eustaquio and Ismael Kone will be tasked with controlling the tempo.

However, the hosts will be without captain Alphonso Davies, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered during Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League campaign. Despite his absence, recent medical assessments have reportedly provided encouraging signs regarding his recovery.

Speaking ahead of the match, Marsch expressed confidence in his squad's preparation, emphasising the clarity and belief within the team. Eustaquio echoed those sentiments, insisting Canada possesses the experience and composure required to handle the pressure of a World Cup opener on home soil.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrive in Canada determined to embrace their underdog status. The European side secured qualification in dramatic fashion, eliminating Italy in a penalty shootout during the play-offs. Head coach Sergej Barbarez has urged his players to seize the moment and earn global respect through their performances.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko remains Bosnia's biggest attacking weapon, supported by Ermedin Demirovic and a hardworking midfield unit. Defensively, experienced defender Sead Kolasinac will play a crucial role in containing Canada's pace and movement.

Toronto Stadium itself adds historical significance to the occasion, becoming the first Canadian venue to host a FIFA World Cup match. With a passionate crowd expected and both sides eager to start positively, an entertaining and fiercely contested opening-night encounter appears firmly on the cards.

Possible Canada starting XI: Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Kone, Eustaquio, Buchanan, Millar; David, Larin

Possible Bosnia and Herzegovina starting XI: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Sunjic, Memic; Demirovic, Dzeko. (ANI)

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