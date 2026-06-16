Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde Pulls off Stunning Defence Masterclass on Debut, Restricts Euro Champions Spain to Goalless Draw

Atlanta [US], June 16 (ANI): Debutants Cape Verde produced one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, keeping a star-studded world number two-ranked Spain, who are also the current European Champions, restricted to a goalless draw in a sensational defensive masterclass at Atlanta on Monday.

Cape Verde is the third smallest nation in terms of population to ever compete in a tournament, but their defence was all heart as Spain went 27 shots without finding the back of the net, their joint-most in a FIFA World Cup WC match without scoring, tied with their 27 attempts against Paraguay in the 1998 edition, which also ended in a goalless draw.

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Perhaps the biggest hero of the day was Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalie Vozinha, who pulled off a total of seven saves, with three of them coming in the first half within a matter of six minutes.

The goalie tipped over Mikel Oyarazabal's header, caught Ferran Torres close-range effort on low, also prevented a header from Aymeric Laporte from reaching the net and also denied Mikel Merino and Marc Cucurella from inside the box, taking home the 'Player of the Match' honours. He is also the oldest player to make an appearance in the nation's WC debut game at the age of 40 years and 12 days.

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Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes also pulled off a clutch block in the 88th minute, denying a chance to Oyarazabal to score a winning goal. The WC debutants had their moments while attacking, too, as an unmarked Diney Borges' attempt was blocked by Spanish goalie Unai Simon.

Torres' six-yard strike in the first half hit the post, making it a wasteful opportunity at the goal for Spain during this match. Even though teen sensation Lamine Yamal was brought to the pitch, Spain struggled for answers. The first half saw Spain fire 12 shots, but to no avail.

Now, Spain has failed to win their last four FIFA World Cup games, their joint-longest winless streak was from the 1982 to 1986 editions of the tournament.

While the 2010 champions do not walk away empty-handed, they have a point to their name. They will have to search for answers ahead of their next clash against Saudi Arabia on June 21. (ANI)

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