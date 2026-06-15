Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Coach Fae Hails Ivory Coast's Strong Start After 1-0 Win over Ecuador

Philadelphia [US], June 15 (ANI): Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae expressed satisfaction after their 1-0 win over Ecuador through Amad Diallo's stoppage-time winner in a fiercely contested Group E encounter of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday (Local Time).

After the win, Fae said Ivory Coast came to the US with strong ambitions and high expectations, and they are determined not to exit the tournament early.

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"We came to the U.S. for this, and we came here with ambitions, with high hopes. We don't want to just have visited the U.S. and have to go back, so everything is going well for now," Fae said after the match, as quoted by Reuters.

Before facing Ecuador, Ivory Coast defeated France 2-1 in a friendly and also registered wins over Scotland and South Korea.

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Fae highlighted that Ivory Coast started the tournament strongly, noting wins over tough opponents like France before and Ecuador now. He said the team performed well and proved their quality by controlling the game and securing victory.

"We've beaten France. We are starting this competition well against Ecuador, a very tough team, but we managed to come into our own and won the match. This shows that our team has acquitted itself well," he said.

Ivory Coast are placed in Group E alongside Germany, Ecuador and Curacao. With four-time champions Germany considered the group favourites, this win for Ivory Coast could be crucial in the fight for second place. Germany had earlier beaten debutants Curacao 7-1 in Houston and are set to face Ivory Coast next in Toronto on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Fae said facing Germany would be very difficult, noting their vast experience, multiple World Cup titles, and players from top European clubs, as well as their strong attacking strength.

"It will be a difficult match again. It's Germany. They have lots and lots of experience. World Cup, they won it a few times. They have players playing in the greatest European clubs. They have a very striking power," he said.

He acknowledged Germany's strong 7-1 opening win but said Ivory Coast will approach the match with a winning mentality, aiming for victory and early qualification.

"7-1 for the first match in this competition. It's not nothing, but we'll go there to win. With the mind to win and to get to our qualification from the second day on," he said.

"We'll go eyeball to eyeball with them and we'll try to give it our all. We have our own qualities. We'll lean on our own strength and we'll try to bring down the German wall," he added.

Coming to the match, Ivory Coast started brightly and nearly took the lead in the opening stages. Bazoumana Toure tested Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez with a low strike that forced a full-stretch save.

The first half developed into an entertaining contest, with Ecuador creating several dangerous opportunities through their aggressive pressing game.

John Yeboah came closest to breaking the deadlock when he capitalised on a defensive error outside the penalty area and unleashed a powerful left-footed effort that crashed against the crossbar.

Ecuador struck the woodwork again before the interval. Pedro Vite's incisive through ball released Alan Minda behind the defence, but his attempt also rattled the crossbar, leaving the South Americans frustrated despite their growing influence.

The woodwork continued to play a decisive role after the break, this time denying the Ivory Coast. Elye Wahi met Yan Diomande's delivery with a first-time effort that beat Galindez but cannoned off the crossbar.

As the match entered its final stages, Ecuador regained attacking momentum. Gonzalo Plata forced Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana into a sharp save with a powerful drive, raising hopes among the large Ecuadorian contingent in the crowd that their side could secure a valuable point.

However, just as the contest appeared destined to end goalless, the Ivory Coast produced a decisive moment of quality in the 90th minute.

Defender Wilfried Singo surged forward from deep inside his own half, driving into the Ecuador penalty area before delivering a perfectly weighted pass across goal.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo arrived at the right moment and calmly guided his finish beyond Galindez to spark jubilant celebrations among the Ivory Coast players and supporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)