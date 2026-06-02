Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Ghana Unveils 26-member Squad

Accra [Ghana], June 2 (ANI): Ghana finally unveiled their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Carlos Queiroz forced to contend with several late injury concerns before finalising his 26-man selection.

The Black Stars had already suffered a major setback with the absence of Mohammed Kudus, who failed to recover from a thigh injury in time for the tournament.

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The influential midfielder's chances of returning for the World Cup had appeared slim after he sustained a quadriceps injury in January and subsequently underwent surgery.

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Ghana were dealt another blow with defender Mohammed Salisu also ruled out. The centre-back suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a Ligue 1 match in January, ending any hopes of a timely recovery.

There was, however, a welcome return to the squad for Baba Abdul Rahman. The 31-year-old left-back is back in the national setup after a three-year absence. Although he was part of Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad, he has made just one international appearance since that tournament.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their remaining Group L fixtures.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Preprah, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya

Midfielders: Augustine Boakye, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Caleb Yirenkyi

Forwards: Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Inaki Williams. (ANI)

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