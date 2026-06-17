Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Heavyweights England, Croatia Set for Intriguing Group L Opener

Arlington (Texas) [US], June 17 (ANI): England and Croatia launch their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L campaigns with a high-profile clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where more than 80,000 spectators are expected to witness one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

With both nations ranked among the world's elite, the encounter offers an early opportunity to make a statement in what promises to be a fiercely competitive group.

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England arrive in Texas carrying momentum from a run of disciplined performances. The Three Lions have built a reputation for controlling matches and striking first, having opened the scoring in nine of their last ten outings, according to Sky Sports.

Their recent games have generally been tight affairs, with five of their previous six matches producing fewer than three goals. Such numbers reflect a side that values structure and efficiency, qualities that are often crucial in World Cup openers.

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Croatia, meanwhile, enter the tournament with a contrasting profile. Zlatko Dalic's men have struggled to keep opponents at bay in recent months, failing to record a clean sheet in six consecutive matches.

However, they remain a dangerous attacking side, with both teams finding the net in five of their last six games. Their willingness to commit numbers forward often creates entertaining contests, and England will be wary of the threat posed by Croatia's experienced midfield and technical quality.

History adds another layer of intrigue to the contest. England hold a slight advantage in recent meetings and are unbeaten in the last three encounters between the sides. Their most recent competitive victories include a 2-1 UEFA Nations League success and a 1-0 triumph at UEFA Euro 2020.

Yet Croatia still possess one of the rivalry's most memorable moments, having defeated England 2-1 after extra time in the 2018 World Cup semi-final to reach their first-ever final.

Much of the spotlight will fall on England's star duo of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Bellingham's ability to drive forward from midfield and influence games in key moments makes him one of the tournament's standout players, while Kane remains England's most reliable source of goals after another prolific season at club level.

For Croatia, defensive leader Josko Gvardiol will be tasked with containing England's attacking threats, while captain Luka Modric prepares for what could be his final major international tournament. Even at 40, the legendary midfielder remains the heartbeat of the Croatian side.

With England seeking a fast start and Croatia eager to prove they remain among football's elite nations, Group L could hardly have asked for a more compelling opening act. (ANI)

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