Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Irankunda, Beach Shine in Australia's 2-0 Win over Turkey

Vancouver [Canada], June 14 (ANI): Australia opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over Turkey on Saturday (Local Time), powered by a record-breaking goal from teenager Nestory Irankunda and an impressive goalkeeping performance from debutant Patrick Beach.

Making his competitive debut for the Socceroos, Beach delivered a standout performance between the posts, making eight saves to help Australia secure all three points in their Group D opener.

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Turkey started brightly and created better opportunities in the opening stages. Arda Guler was the first to threaten after combining neatly with captain Orkun Kokcu, but the Real Madrid midfielder fired over the crossbar.

Ferdi Kadioglu also missed the target before Guler tested Beach with a first-time volley that the Australian goalkeeper gathered comfortably.

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Despite Turkey's early dominance, Australia struck against the run of play in the 29th minute. Paul Okon-Engstler launched a long pass forward for Irankunda, who displayed outstanding pace and footwork to evade the Turkish defence before drilling a low shot beyond goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir.

The goal made the Watford forward the youngest Australian player to score at a FIFA World Cup, giving Tony Popovic's side a valuable lead. Turkey pushed for an equaliser before the break, but Beach remained alert, while Çakir denied Irankunda a second goal moments before half-time.

Seeking a way back into the contest, Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella introduced star winger Kenan Yildiz at the interval. The substitution helped increase the pressure on Australia, with Ismail Yuksek coming close when a deflected effort narrowly missed the target.

Australia, however, continued to defend resolutely and nearly doubled their advantage when Jordan Bos fired over from a tight angle. Beach then produced another crucial stop, denying Zeki Çelik from close range as Turkey's frustration grew.

The decisive moment arrived in the 75th minute. Connor Metcalfe drove forward from midfield and unleashed a powerful low strike from outside the penalty area that nestled in the bottom corner, putting Australia firmly in control.

Turkey continued to search for a breakthrough, but Beach capped a memorable debut by holding Kerem Akturkoglu's close-range volley and preserving a clean sheet.

The result gives Australia valuable momentum ahead of their next Group D fixture against co-hosts the United States in Seattle, while Turkey will look to recover when they face Paraguay in Santa Clara. (ANI)

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