Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Japan Fans Win Hearts Again by Cleaning Dallas Stadium After Draw with Netherlands

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Japan fans clear rubbish from the stands after the match. (Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Dallas (Texas) [US], June 15 (ANI): Japan's supporters once again earned admiration around the world after being seen cleaning the stands at Dallas Stadium following their team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match against the Netherlands.

This tradition has become synonymous with the Samurai Blue faithful.

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Shortly after the final whistle of Japan's entertaining 2-2 draw against the Dutch on Sunday (Local Time), images and videos emerged on social media showing Japanese fans collecting rubbish and tidying their section of the stadium before leaving. The gesture quickly went viral, drawing praise from football supporters and observers across the globe.

FIFA also shared footage on X showing fans cleaning up after the match in Dallas.

Also Read | Japan Football Team Fans Clean Up Stadium After 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

https://x.com/FIFAcom/status/2066313474884436100?s=20

Explaining the motivation behind the gesture, one supporter said, "That's the culture. But it's like respect for everything. Respect for the players, supporters and also for the stadium. We are honoured to be here, so we don't want to make a mess and then leave it. So I think that's the reason why we are doing it."

The practice is not new. Japan's fans have built a reputation for cleaning stadiums after matches at major international sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games.

According to ESPN, the tradition first gained widespread attention during the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, when Japanese supporters were spotted picking up litter after games despite their team being eliminated in the group stage.

Since then, the act has become a familiar sight at global tournaments. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Japanese supporters notably cleaned their section of the Khalifa International Stadium after celebrating a memorable 2-1 victory over Germany.

The heartwarming scenes at Dallas Stadium came after Japan produced a spirited comeback to earn a point against the Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk gave the Dutch the lead early in the second half before Japan responded through Nakamura.

Crysencio Summerville restored the Netherlands' advantage in the 64th minute, but Daichi Kamada struck in the 88th minute to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw.

While the result kept both teams level on one point in Group F, it was Japan's supporters who once again left a lasting impression beyond the football, demonstrating a culture of respect that has become one of the most admired traditions in world sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)