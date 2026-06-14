Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Khoukhi's Late Strike Helps Qatar Secure First-ever WC Points, Play out 1-1 Stalemate Against Switzerland

Santa Clara [US], June 14 (ANI): A late strike in additional time from Boualem Khoukhi helped Qatar earn their first-ever FIFA World Cup points, playing a 1-1 stalemate with Switzerland at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Saturday, which was marked by multiple missed opportunities from both sides.

While Switzerland dominated the first half, a couple of fumbled chances from Dan Ndoye and sluggishness in the second half cost the Swiss their share of the first three points. Switzerland had 68.10 per cent ball possession, 42 touches in the opposition's box and 26 shots, but all of this could not get them their three points, which looked certain till Khoukhi spoiled the party.

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During the start, Qatar wasted a massive opportunity in the second minute as Edmilson Junior had only goalie Gregor Kobel left to beat, but his poor finish did not beat Kobel's legs.

For Switzerland, Dan Ndoye produced a couple of chances, with one of his chances palmed away by the Qatar goalie Mahmoud Abunada and the other one hitting the crossbar. Switzerland continued missing chances, but they did get a penalty after Abunada took out Michel Aebischer, who was standing near the goal.

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Breel Embolo took the spot kick and brought the Swiss camp to life with a clinical goal in the 17th minute. Qatar and Switzerland continued to make chances, with some intense physicality involved, bringing Qatar's Jassem Jaber and Switzerland's Denis Zakaria into the book with yellow cards.

At half-time, the scoreline was 1-0 in favour of Switzerland, who dominated the proceedings in terms of ball possession and shots on target. Ndoye, from the Swiss camp and Qatar's Edmilson Junior fumbled a couple of big chances for their respective sides.

Starting off the proceedings in the second half, Granit Xhaka hammered a strike from 25 yards, but it went over the crossbar. The action continued, with a 22-yard strike from Johan Manzambi being another opportunity that Switzerland missed in the 81st minute.

However, in additional time, sluggishness and timid gameplay from Switzerland cost them big time as El Ahmed played a cross, which went to Boualem Khoukhi, and a bullet-like header went past Kobel, with Qatar levelling the score in the additional time. The match ended with both teams sharing a point each and 2022 WC hosts earning their first-ever FIFA World Cup points. (ANI)

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